Driver dies after striking several trees in Chester County crash, SC patrol says

One person died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Chester County, state highway patrol officials said.

The wreck happened around 5 p.m., on U.S. 321 near Gregory Road in Chester, said Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 1999 Ford pickup truck was heading south of U.S. 321, went off the right side of the road and hit several trees, Jones said.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the crash, Jones said. There were no other passengers in the truck, he said.

The driver’s name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.