A well known face in Charlotte television is the new voice for York County

Board of Voter Registration and Elections

A face known well by York County television viewers soon will be the face for York County government.

Veteran WSOC-TV reporter Greg Suskin will be the next public information officer for York County. Suskin will begin in the new role Sept. 7. He takes over for Trish Startup, who recently took another position within county government.

Suskin has been at WSOC for 21 years. His reporting routinely covers York County and other parts of South Carolina for the Charlotte news station. Prior to the Charlotte move, Suskin worked in Greenville. He also worked in Huntsville and Tuscaloosa, Ala.

“York County is extremely lucky and proud to have Greg join our team. For years, he has written and created compelling and informative content both on-air and online,” York County Manager David Hudspeth said in a release Monday.

Suskin will be part of the county management office. He will be in charge of public outreach and communication. Like Startup, Suskin also will coordinate media events should there be an emergency or large scale public event impacting the county.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In a release from the county Monday morning, Suskin said he’s thrilled to serve the county where he and wife Heather have lived since 2000, in a new way.

“We love this area and have witnessed so many positive changes,” he said. “Now, I’ll be able to tell those stories, build new relationships, and help showcase the strength of the people here. I can’t wait.”