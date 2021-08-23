Local

A well known face in Charlotte television is the new voice for York County

Board of Voter Registration and Elections
York County

A face known well by York County television viewers soon will be the face for York County government.

Veteran WSOC-TV reporter Greg Suskin will be the next public information officer for York County. Suskin will begin in the new role Sept. 7. He takes over for Trish Startup, who recently took another position within county government.

Suskin has been at WSOC for 21 years. His reporting routinely covers York County and other parts of South Carolina for the Charlotte news station. Prior to the Charlotte move, Suskin worked in Greenville. He also worked in Huntsville and Tuscaloosa, Ala.

“York County is extremely lucky and proud to have Greg join our team. For years, he has written and created compelling and informative content both on-air and online,” York County Manager David Hudspeth said in a release Monday.

Suskin will be part of the county management office. He will be in charge of public outreach and communication. Like Startup, Suskin also will coordinate media events should there be an emergency or large scale public event impacting the county.

In a release from the county Monday morning, Suskin said he’s thrilled to serve the county where he and wife Heather have lived since 2000, in a new way.

“We love this area and have witnessed so many positive changes,” he said. “Now, I’ll be able to tell those stories, build new relationships, and help showcase the strength of the people here. I can’t wait.”

Profile Image of John Marks
John Marks
John Marks graduated from Furman University in 2004 and joined the Herald in 2005. He covers community growth, municipalities, transportation and education mainly in York County and Lancaster County. The Fort Mill native earned dozens of South Carolina Press Association awards and multiple McClatchy President’s Awards for news coverage in Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
