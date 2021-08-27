Rock Hill’s legendary Piedmont Medical Center ‘Nurse Betty’ Jenkins dies at 89

In Rock Hill and York County, only one nurse at Piedmont Medical Center was known for decades only by her first name: “Nurse Betty.”

Betty Jenkins.

The white uniform. The old fashioned nurse’s cap on her head. The hugs and a smile that never stopped.

Friday, the legendary caregiver and obstetrics nurse who helped deliver countless babies and was a part of the PMC hospital since its inception died at age 89.

Jenkins’ grandson, Lt. Mike Ligon of the York County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to The Herald that Jenkins passed away Friday.

Jenkins was a working nurse well into her 70s, then became the hospital’s patient ambassador. Her trademark smile and hugs for all people were legend. She was at the hospital so long that she had started at its predecessor, York General Hospital.

In the hospital parking lot for decades, there was one assigned parking space by first name only: “Nurse Betty.”

Her portrait has hung at the hospital’s women’s center for years and a scholarship in her name was awarded for decades.

Nurse Betty Jenkins, already retired from a full-time job at Piedmont Medical Center, is retiring from her volunteer job. ANDY BURRISS aburriss@heraldonline.com

In 2010, when Jenkins transitioned from nursing to ambassador, she still wore her uniform to work and said that nursing was and always would be about taking care of people.

“Nursing is about patient care,” Jenkins told The Herald in 2010. “I am a nurse. Some things never change.”

In 2015, Jenkins was honored at the hospital for 60 years of service.

Beverly Moon, Jenkins’ daughter, said Friday that her mother touched thousands of lives in York County — many of them from the time the person was born.

“My mother loved that hospital and loved every person she ever helped,” Moon said. “She never lost that smile. That smile was her trademark.”

A graveside memorial service is planned for Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Grandview Memorial Park in Rock Hill, family members said.

Check back for updates on this story.