Woman killed, 3 others taken to hospital after fatal crash in Rock Hill, police say

A woman was killed and three others, including a child, were taken to a hospital after a crash in Rock Hill Tuesday, officials said.

The 21-year-old woman who died was a passenger in a Chevrolet Cobalt that collided with a Honda Pilot SUV on Springdale Road, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department in a statement.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not released her name.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. east of Dave Lyle Boulevard and Interstate 77, Chavis said, closing a major road for hours.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Piedmont Medical Center hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Chavis said.

The driver of the Honda and a 3-year-old passenger were taken to PMC for evaluation, Chavis said.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies, S.C. Highway Patrol troopers, and EMS responded along with Rock Hill police.

Springdale Road between Spring Drive and Millhouse Drive was closed for several hours as police worked the scene, police said. The road re-opened around 6 p.m.

The collision remains under investigation by Rock Hill police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

