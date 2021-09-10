Hundreds of new Rock Hill homes, townhomes and apartments are planned. Here’s where

Plans to build more than 800 homes, townhomes and apartments in Rock Hill are under consideration.

Several of the plans presented to the city planning commission Tuesday include rezoning or annexation that still will require Rock Hill City Council approval.

Here’s a look at plans developers submitted to the city:

▪ Mattamy Homes asked to rezone about 25 acres at 1730 Fieldcrest Circle for 91 townhomes. The property is beside Food Lion at Riverview Commons shopping center. The site has more frontage on Mt. Gallant Road than Fieldcrest, just off Celanese Road.

The project would have a new entrance off Fieldcrest and a cul-de-sac, with a road entrance onto Mt. Gallant.

“There are some floodplain and stream buffers that are just north of the developable area,” said city planner Dennis Fields.

City staff does not support the plan, based on prior conversations with city council because of area traffic. The planning commission also recommended against the plan for that reason.

“The traffic there, it’s atrocious,” said planning commission member Shelly Goodner. “This would only make it worse.”

City council will make the final decision later this year on rezoning.

▪ Marvell development submitted plans for 246 apartments and a clubhouse on more than 25 acres at 2114 Riverchase Boulevard. The six apartment buildings would each be three or four stories each, at 111,000 combined square feet.

A cabana, car wash and three parking garages are planned on the property near the Catawba River.

The development also includes more homes.

▪ Colvin Park by Red Pill Investments of Charlotte owns the 140-acre property on Robinson and Haynes streets with plans for 226 new homes. Tru Homes is the listed developer.

Connections into the property would come from Irwin, Flint Hill and Russel streets, along with Queensberry Way.

▪ Dunbar Place apartment plans include two buildings, each four stories, adding 100 total units to what will be a plan for homes and retail. The 972 Constitution Boulevard property is part of the American Legion site redevelopment at Constitution and Cherry Road.

The apartments are considered workforce housing, priced between market value and low-income. The apartments combined are 134,000 square feet. About two-thirds of the units would be two-bedroom and the rest are one-bedroom.

The almost 4-acre plan includes gathering and fitness spaces among amenities.

Dunbar Palce apartments are part of a larger project that could include office space and possibly a restaurant, along with self-storage.

▪ A 231,000-square-foot spec building is planned on a 16-acre site at 1533 Galleria Boulevard, across from Paddock Parkway. Burton Engineering Associates out of Charlotte is behind the plan for an owner based in Indiana.

Future plans

Several items submitted to the city are on hold until next month or later for key decisions.

Integrity Development Group applied to rezone more than 23 acres on West Main Street and Heckle Boulevard. Property plans include 90 townhomes. CH Aquisitions asked to rezone almost 32 acres at Laurel Creek Drive and Twin Lakes Road for a master planned residential space. Both projects were deferred, at the developers’ requests, to Oct. 5.

Another project was pulled by the developer the day of the recent planning commission meeting. Eastwood Homes asked to rezone and annex almost 27 acres at 404 Rawlinson Road. Submitted plans show a request for 106 townhomes. The site is just across Rawlinson from the Rock Hill Aquatics Center operated by Upper Palmetto YMCA. City staff recommended against the plan, citing traffic.