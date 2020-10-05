Rock Hill Herald Logo
York County deputies ask for public’s help after man has been gone 10 days

York County, SC

York County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing since September.

Ronald Gene Honeycutt II, 46, was last seen Sept. 25, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Honeycutt borrowed a truck from his father in Fort Mill and has not been in contact with the family since, Faris said.

The sheriff’s office issued a statement on their public Facebook and Twitter pages asking for the public’s help.

Honeycutt is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has what deputies described as “full sleeve” tattoos on both arms. He also has a cross tattoo on his back, deputies said.

The truck is a silver 1998 Chevrolet pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059.

