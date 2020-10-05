Community
York County deputies ask for public’s help after man has been gone 10 days
York County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing since September.
Ronald Gene Honeycutt II, 46, was last seen Sept. 25, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Honeycutt borrowed a truck from his father in Fort Mill and has not been in contact with the family since, Faris said.
The sheriff’s office issued a statement on their public Facebook and Twitter pages asking for the public’s help.
Honeycutt is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has what deputies described as “full sleeve” tattoos on both arms. He also has a cross tattoo on his back, deputies said.
The truck is a silver 1998 Chevrolet pickup.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059.
