‘Treat people like you want to be treated’: Longtime York cop, drug agent Ervin retires

For more than 20 years in York County, the last person anybody involved in illegal drugs wanted to see smiling was the big burly cop named Rayford Ervin.

He was courteous, and he smiled over his pointy beard. Then, when he was done smiling, drug dealers saw his face turn serious and that came with a pair of handcuffs and the possibility of years in jail.

After 28 years in law enforcement, Ervin hung up his handcuffs Thursday. On his 56th birthday, Ervin retired from the York Police Department, where he served for the past 21 years as part of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

That’s a fancy name for York County’s narcs.

The narcotics unit draws officers from all county police agencies -- the York County Sheriff’s Office, and Rock Hill, York, Clover, Fort Mill and Tega Cay police departments. The men and women on the drug unit work in plainclothes, at night and on weekends and holidays, to stop the flow of drugs.

Drug agents work behind the scenes more often than not. They wear grubby t-shirts and jeans. Their work is measured by drugs seized and arrests made. Cases often take weeks or months to build. And in the illegal drug world, drugs means guns. Guns mean danger, and looking over your shoulder.

For 21 years, that was Ervin’s life.

“It’s time,” Ervin said. “I was proud to serve the people of York, and York County. In law enforcement I always treated people like I would want to be treated, with respect.”

Marvin Brown, who was commander of the drug unit from its inception in 1998 until he retired, said Ervin was known for his work ethic and sense of fairness. Brown and Ervin worked hundreds of cases together.

“Rayford Ervin did what was right,” Brown said. “He did the job, and he did it the right way.”

B.J. Kennedy, current commander of the drug unit, said Ervin spent the past several years as supervisor over the Fort Mill area. Ervin was known for his commitment and dedication, Kennedy said.

Capt. Brian Trail of the York Police Department said Ervin came to work every day to keep the public safe from illegal drugs. One job, one mission.

“The same guy, all the time,” Trail said. “Rayford loved his job.”

Ervin was sent off Thursday with a police radio call that cops get when signing off for the last time. York police dispatchers thanked Ervin for his service. Ervin said over the radio before he left that he was honored to protect the people of York County.

Then Ervin said over the radio: “I’m 10-42.”

10-42 is police jargon for end of tour.