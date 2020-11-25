Rock Hill Herald Logo
Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? 5 restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving.

Some restaurants in the area will be open on Thanksgiving day with modified menus and hours.
ROCK HILL, SC

If you live in the tri-county area and are looking for a meal on Thanksgiving day, here are 5 restaurants that will be open.

Small Bar, at 3415 SC-51 in Fort Mill, will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. serving their regular menu.

photo-3.JPG
Flipside Restaurant is at 129 Caldwell St., the space once occupied by Erin’s Restaurant which closed in December of 2013. Don Worthington dworthington@heraldonline.com
The Flipside Restaurant, at 129 Caldwell Street, Rock Hill, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will have a special menu that costs $30 for adults and $12 for kids ages 5-12 years old. Reservations are required for both dining in and take out, a representative for the restaurant said.

TK-Big Boys2_101220.jpg
Customers at Big Boys Country Cooking in Rock Hill serve their plates Monday. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Big Boys Country Cooking, at 1735 Heckle Blvd Suite 130 in Rock Hill, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving meals will be served at $12.99 per person, with a discounted $8.99 for children 10 and younger.

Fatz Cafe, at 478 S. Herlong Ave in Rock Hill, will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. They will be serving Thanksgiving meals to dine in and to-go, as well as their regular menu.



The Little Cafe, at 725 S. Cherry Rd. Suite 180, will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m serving their regular menu.

Tobie Nell Perkins
Tobie Nell Perkins covers Chester County for the Herald. She was hired by the Herald in partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. She graduated from the University of Florida and has won awards for her stories from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Florida Society of News Editors.
