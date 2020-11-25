Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? 5 restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving.

Some restaurants in the area will be open on Thanksgiving day with modified menus and hours. AP

If you live in the tri-county area and are looking for a meal on Thanksgiving day, here are 5 restaurants that will be open.

Small Bar Fort Mill

Small Bar, at 3415 SC-51 in Fort Mill, will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. serving their regular menu.

The Flipside Restuarant

Flipside Restaurant is at 129 Caldwell St., the space once occupied by Erin’s Restaurant which closed in December of 2013. Don Worthington dworthington@heraldonline.com

The Flipside Restaurant, at 129 Caldwell Street, Rock Hill, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will have a special menu that costs $30 for adults and $12 for kids ages 5-12 years old. Reservations are required for both dining in and take out, a representative for the restaurant said.

Big Boys Country Cooking of Rock Hill

Customers at Big Boys Country Cooking in Rock Hill serve their plates Monday. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Big Boys Country Cooking, at 1735 Heckle Blvd Suite 130 in Rock Hill, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving meals will be served at $12.99 per person, with a discounted $8.99 for children 10 and younger.

Fatz Cafe

Fatz Cafe, at 478 S. Herlong Ave in Rock Hill, will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. They will be serving Thanksgiving meals to dine in and to-go, as well as their regular menu.

Little Cafe







The Little Cafe, at 725 S. Cherry Rd. Suite 180, will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m serving their regular menu.