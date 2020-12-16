Rock Hill Herald Logo
Fire damages apartments in Fort Mill; several families displaced, officials say

Fort Mill, SC

Families have been displaced in Fort Mill after a fire Wednesday morning at an apartment complex, officials said.

No one was hurt in the fire at Avery Lake Apartments on Starnes Pointe Court, said Chipper Wilkerson, Fort Mill Fire Department chief. The apartments are north of S.C. 160 and west of Springfield Parkway.

The fire was reported after 3 a.m. Fort Mill Police Department officers arrived first and helped evacuate residents, Wilkerson said.

Pleasant Valley and Flint Hill fire departments assisted with the fire response, Wilkerson said.

“We were able to get the fire out quickly and keep damage to a minimum,” Wilkerson said.

There was fire damage to one unit and water damage to another four units, Wilkerson said. Four other units were temporarily without water because of a broken pipe, Wilkerson said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Wilkerson said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families, according to fire department and Red Cross officials.

