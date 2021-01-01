Let’s talk. Herald editor invites readers to join 2021 conversation.

Let’s talk.

As editor of The Herald, I’d like to hear from you in 2021.

I’d like to start a focused and fruitful discussion that allows diverse, back-and-forth communication among people in York, Lancaster and Chester counties. This would be an occasional feature with a defined topic and an open window for varied points of view -- by age, race, religion, gender, or any other differentiating factor. It will be OK to disagree but, as the cliche’ goes, we won’t be disagreeable.

We’ll mostly focus on issues relevant to people in this region and state. Though we’ll reserve the right to go beyond that.

This works only if you participate. So today, I’m inviting you to join the discussion and suggest the topics.

Ground rules:

No handwritten letters. Email only. I’m sure that’ll frustrate some of you. Well, it’s the 21st century. Send emails to charrington@heraldonline.com. Indicate your topic interest in the subject line.

Keep it clean. No name calling. No vulgarity or obscenity.

We’ll try at all times to offer an accurate representation of all sides by publishing as many letters as possible without being redundant.

About the editor

If I’m inviting you to join a conversation, I should tell you about your host.

I’m from Rockingham, N.C., about 50 miles northeast of Rock Hill. I have family in the Cheraw and Bennettsville areas of this state.

I’m neither liberal nor conservative, Democrat nor Republican. These are time-worn labels that don’t mean much in a world that is rapidly changing. And there are philosophical points tied to those labels that -- if I’m to be truthful - -- I strongly disagree with.

I’m strict Missionary Baptist. Now, I’m sure that’s a humorous point for you who say “there’s no such thing as a strict Missionary Baptist.” Well, you didn’t grow up around the people I did.

I’m proudly descended from slaves and have studied the history on both sides of my family.

I’m a graduate of Richmond (County) Senior High School (go Raiders) and UNC Chapel Hill (Tar Heel born and bred).

Why do this now?

In the past decade, it has become apparent how divided we are.

And many of the points of division, if we closely examine them, I believe could actually be points of unity. But we won’t get to unity if we don’t understand why others differ on issues we see as obvious. Communication is a part of understanding.

So, let’s talk. I’m starting this conversation today.

There will be standard rules of fairness, accuracy and journalistic integrity that will filter the responses. None of those standards should bar well-thought-out points of view. And one more thing: I’d like you to send a photo of yourself. I believe you’ll enjoy knowing who’s doing the talking.

Too often in this age of social media, people say things in anonymity that they wouldn’t otherwise say.

Also, we might invite some of you to appear on video that would be published on heraldonline.com as we try to make discussions maximize their impact.

So here we go.

Let’s talk about the Heritage Act. That’s the S.C. law that requires the state legislature to approve the removal of historic war monuments. The S.C. legislature is having talks about this now. What have you got to say to our legislators?

I hope you’ll choose to participate.