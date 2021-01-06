Community

Rock Hill police officer, son of NC town police chief, dies after cancer battle

Rock Hill Police Department
Rock Hill, SC

A Rock Hill police officer who had battled cancer has died, officials said.

Trevor Arrowood, a patrol officer, passed away Tuesday, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Arrowood is the son of Tryon, N.C. Police Chief Jeff Arrowood. Tryon is in Polk County, about 90 miles west of Rock Hill and Charlotte.

Arrowood, 25, started with the department in 2017 after graduating from Western Carolina University and completing the South Carolina police academy, Chavis said.

Rock Hill police held fundraisers for Arrowood during his illness.

A procession of police vehicles was held Tuesday in Polk County, pending funeral services.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

