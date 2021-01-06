Snowflakes? Maybe … but no accumulations in the Rock Hill area, weather experts say.

The Rock Hill region could see snow flurries Friday. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Snowflakes are expected to fall at times Friday across the Rock Hill area, but winter weather fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Forecasters say any accumulating snow will remain north of the region.

A Winter Storm Watch was posted Wednesday evening for North Carolina’s mountains and foothills, along with the Piedmont area near Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Several inches of snow are expected there.

National Weather Service meteorologists say rain will be the primary form of precipitation across the Rock Hill area. It is expected to begin a few hours before daybreak Friday and continue into the evening.

Low pressure is forecast to push out of the Southwest and cross the Southeast late Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures in the Rock Hill are expected to remain a few degrees above freezing throughout the day Friday. But precipitation rates could be heavy enough at times to bring snowflakes to ground level, especially in the morning hours.

No accumulations are expected in the Rock Hill area.

The National Weather Service’s RobbieMunroe says 2-4 inches of snow are expected in most mountain areas, with up to 8 inches at the higher elevations. He says 1-3 inches are predicted for the foothills and in the Piedmont north of Interstate 40.

But, he added, meteorologists “can’t rule out a dusting to locally an inch as far south as I-85.”

Rain could mix again with snow as it ends Friday evening, according to forecasters.

Munroe says if all that isn’t enough, two more systems could bring wintry weather to the Carolinas next week.

Sunshine is predicted to return for Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s, a few degrees below seasonal norms.

Then comes the next wintry threat, on Monday or Tuesday.

“Guidance continues to show the potential for a coastal low to impact the area with another opportunity for winter weather across much of the area,” Munroe says.

But, he adds, computer guidance has waffled a bit on the low pressure system’s track, and meteorologists are waiting for more consistency before jumping aboard the winter weather wagon.











