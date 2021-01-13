A familiar Fort Mill grocery store is back open. What to know, and how to get a deal.

Fort Mill has its Earth Fare back.

The store at 2351 Len Patterson Road held a ribbon cutting and grand reopening Wednesday morning. Samples, coupons and giveaways were part of the event. More grand opening coupons are available for people who sign up for the store newsletter.

The reopening is one of many for the grocer that was sold after filing for bankruptcy last year. Earth Fare reopened its Rock Hill store on Cherry Road last August.

Fort Mill had one of the newest stores to close last year. The site near Tega Cay opened in October 2018 as the 47th Earth Fare location. It opened as the Rock Hill store reopened at the time from extensive renovation.

The Fort Mill Earth Fare is the anchor of a more than 36,000-square-foot building also built to house a pet store and smaller outparcel businesses. That building sits on more than four acres that sold in late 2019 for almost $15 million, per county records. That sale happened just two years after Earth Fare developers bought the raw land there for about $2 million.

Earth Fare stores offer a variety of meat, produce and other grocery staples. The store focuses on organic and clean food offerings. Then CEO Frank Scorpiniti said at the 2018 opening in Fort Mill the store is primed to serve a growing population with fresh, wholesome food.

“We want to have a place where moms and dads looking to feed their families could shop literally blindfolded and bring healthy foods home,” he said.

The Len Patterson road address is located off S.C. 160 West, between Baxter and the Stonecrest shopping center in Tega Cay. The Earth Fare shopping center is across from the Brayden community.