Traffic alert: Crash with injuries in York County has major York County road blocked

A main York County road is blocked Tuesday after a crash with injuries south of Rock Hill, officials said.

The collision happened around 8:15 a.m. on S.C. 72, also called Saluda Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol Web site that lists incidents. The wreck scene is near Straight Road, north of the Chester County line.

Injuries have been reported in the crash, highway patrol troopers said. No other details about the collision have been released.

Saluda Road is a main connector between Chester and Rock Hill.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire officials are on scene assisting troopers, said sheriff’s office spokesman Trent Faris.

TRAFFIC: Two car accident near 3200 block of Saluda Rd. Rock Hill. (Hwy 72). SCHP, Fire and Deputies are on scene. Both lanes blocked at the moment. seek alternate route. #Traffic #YCSONews #YoCoNews pic.twitter.com/M1sdp4ga5q — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) January 19, 2021

Check back for updates on this developing story.