Rapid COVID-19 tests arrive in Chester County School District, providing 15-minute results

Chester County School District began its rapid COVID-19 tests for students and staff Tuesday.

The rapid tests will provide results in 15 minutes, according to a district press release.

“This is ideal, especially in the event of a positive case, as isolation and contact tracing can begin sooner, thus minimizing the risk of spreading the virus,” the release said.

After South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered rapid testing in public schools, federal and state officials allocated test kits to schools across the state.

School nurses will screen any staff member or student showing symptoms, Public Information officer Chris Christoff said. The screening will determine if the student or staff member will be subject to rapid testing.

Nurses will provide appointment times and instructions to those receiving tests.

Parent or guardian approval must be obtained before a student will can be tested, Christoff said. A parent or guardian also must accompany the student to receive the test.

District officials also are reminding students and staff that the introduction of rapid testing is not intended to replace social distancing, hand hygiene and the use of masks.

Christoff told The Herald the district does not want students or faculty to use tests as an excuse to come to school sick. Anyone exhibiting symptoms should still stay at home and seek evaluation from a doctor.

“These tests will allow our nurses to quickly identify and diagnose any possible case of COVID-19 in students or staff who develop symptoms during the school day,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton in a statement. “We will continue to urge staff to stay home if you are feeling ill, and for parents to please keep their children home if they are showing symptoms.”

If parents have questions regarding testing, they are encouraged to reach out to their child’s school nurse, Christoff said.