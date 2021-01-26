Chester County school board chair honored by SC state senate, state representative

Superintendent Antwon Sutton presents Chester County School Board vice-chair Maggie James with a senate resolution congratulating her on 25 years of service.

Maggie James, vice-chair of the Chester County School Board, was honored earlier this week for 25 years of service.

James, 68, is the first Black female elected to the board and the first Black chairwoman of the board. She has served the board for a combined 25 years since 1993.

James served as board chair from 2011-2014 and again from 2020-2021.

She was elected vice-chair for the 2021-2022 term. She has served this position in the past with separate terms from 1993-1997, 2005-2010 and 2009-2020.

James is the second African American in nearly 45 years to hold the chair position, and was one of the first students to integrate Chester County public schools in 1965, when she was in eighth grade.

Superintendent Antwon Sutton read a resolution passed by the South Carolina state senate honoring James.

The resolution voiced the senate’s appreciation for James’s career accomplishments and her 25 years as chairwoman on the Chester School Board.

“The senate takes great pleasure in commending her for her contributions to the people of Chester County and dedication to this great state,” the resolution read.

James has served an estimated 175,000 students throughout her tenure.

Democratic Representative Annie McDaniel, representative to South Carolina’s 41st state house district, also congratulated James at the meeting. She submitted a video to be played at the meeting.

“I declare this, January 25, Maggie James day,” McDaniel said in the video, to the applause of the school board. “Congratulations. Enjoy. And I wish you many, many years of service.”

James beamed behind her rhinestone-covered mask, standing at her desk behind a mountain of gifts from her colleagues.

James also was presented with a 25-year service award by the South Carolina School Boards association.

Others who submitted videos honoring James include Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey and Chester County Administrator Wiley Frederick.

“I would hear your name and see you walking into the meetings. I remember your presence on the board, that you have a heart for the children of Chester,” said Frederick, who was an educator in Chester County. “On behalf of the people of Chester County, thank you so much for your service to the community.”