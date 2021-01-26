Community

Four escape Rock Hill home but are displaced after fire heavily damages house

Rock Hill, SC

Four people are displaced after escaping a fire in Rock Hill Tuesday that damaged the home, officials said.

All four adults were able to get out of the house and were not hurt, said Mark Simmons, deputy chief of the Rock Hill Fire Department.

The house is in the 2100 block of Montclair Drive, Simmons said. The area is off Mount Gallant Road, between Cherry Road and Celanese Road near Oakwood Acres Park.

The fire was reported around 4 a..m, Simmons said. Fire crews remained on scene past dawn after battling the fire, Simmons said. Investigators from the city’s fire marshal’s office remained on scene Tuesday afternoon.

Otis Driggers, Rock Hill Fire Marshal, said the house sustained heavy damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Driggers said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the four people displaced by the fire.

