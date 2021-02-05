There’s a new spot to camp and picnic on Lake Wylie coming. But first, a decision.

A new place to camp, picnic and hike along Lake Wylie is ready for the next step.

Duke Energy has submitted plans to rezone three land parcels at almost 165 combined acres. The 2499 Viesta Road site is Allison Creek Access Area. The lakefront property at Hands Mill Highway and Allison Creek Road has a fishing pier and two boat ramps.

Significant upgrades, and the rezoning, would create a public park with primitive and RV camping, trails, picnic shelters and other amenities. Improvements are part of Duke’s hydro relicensing agreement that allows it to operate power stations along the Catawba River. An array of recent, ongoing or planned recreation upgrades cover the river system and include Lake Wylie, Rock Hill, Great Falls and other areas.

Information submitted to the county, including a rendering, shows a site cut through the middle by power line easements, multiple parking lots and more than 30 drive-up camping areas on a loop. Plans include a 4,000-square-foot building.

A public hearing on the proposed rezoning will come when York County Council meets March 1. The county planning commission will hear plans Feb. 8.

The work comes after Duke completed a canoe/kayak launch and parking area at Dutchman’s Creek Access Area in 2018, and restrooms at Buster Boyd Acces Area in 2019. Other Lake Wylie improvements include ongoing work on a new Rock Hill riverfront park with a swim area, picnic sites, fishing stations, trail, restrooms and parking. A similar setup will come to South Point Access Area.

Separate from the Allison Creek decision, the planning commission will hear plans Feb. 8 for a new subdivision phase in Clover. Lauren Pines has another 88 acres up for review. Plans there include 50 homes.

Bethel Holdings is behind the plan on S.C. 161. Lots will be at least an acre each. Prior phases brought 85 homes. Four new public roads will be created.