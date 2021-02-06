Troopers: Driver killed in Chester County crash when SUV crashes into trees

The driver of an SUV was killed in a Chester County crash near the York County line late Friday, officials said.

The wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. on U.S. 21, also called Catawba River Road, said Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2012 Audi SUV traveling south went off the left side of the highway and hit several trees, Hovis said. The driver was entrapped and died at the scene, Hovis said.

The Chester County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the driver who was killed.

Fire and rescue crews from Richburg, Great Falls and Fort Lawn, and Chester County EMS, responded to the scene, according to Richburg Fire-Rescue officials.

Second Chester road fatality of 2021

The fatal highway crash is the second in Chester County in 2021, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

In the other fatal crash on Jan. 13, a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run case in western Chester County that South Carolina troopers say remains unsolved.

Please help! SCHP is looking for this vehicle, possibly involved in Yesterday’s Fatal Hit and Run in Chester county. pic.twitter.com/SDyC6RhLjs — Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) January 15, 2021

In 2020, Chester County had 11 fatal wrecks, public safety statistics show.

