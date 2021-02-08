Chester, SC, woman dies at 105

Gladys Goree Cook, 105, of Chester, SC, died Thursday.

She passed at the The Medical University of South Carolina Nursing Center in Chester.

Her death was due to natural causes, Riley Cloud, a representative for the Chester Funeral home, said.

She was born Nov. 24, 1915.

Cook outlived her two children, her daughter-in-law Louise Cook said. “She was just real quiet, kept to herself,” she remembered.

At 105, Cook was born in the second year of World War I. She lived through two world wars and two pandemics. She lived through 20 U.S. starting with Woodrow Wilson.

There will be a viewing Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home at 135 Cemetery Street in Chester. The funeral will take place at Chester Memorial Garden, at 945 West End Road in Chester.