Chester, SC, woman dies at 105

CHESTER, SC

Gladys Goree Cook, 105, of Chester, SC, died Thursday.

She passed at the The Medical University of South Carolina Nursing Center in Chester.

Her death was due to natural causes, Riley Cloud, a representative for the Chester Funeral home, said.

She was born Nov. 24, 1915.

Cook outlived her two children, her daughter-in-law Louise Cook said. “She was just real quiet, kept to herself,” she remembered.

At 105, Cook was born in the second year of World War I. She lived through two world wars and two pandemics. She lived through 20 U.S. starting with Woodrow Wilson.

There will be a viewing Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home at 135 Cemetery Street in Chester. The funeral will take place at Chester Memorial Garden, at 945 West End Road in Chester.

Tobie Nell Perkins
Tobie Nell Perkins
Tobie Nell Perkins covers Chester County and the Catawba Indian Nation for the Herald. She was hired by the Herald in June 2020 in partnership with Report for America, a national nonprofit that places journalists to report on under-covered issues. Tobie graduated from the University of Florida and has won awards for her stories from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Florida Society of News Editors.
