Black History Month: A Rock Hill special education teacher can’t imagine doing anything else.

Editor’s note: This month, in honor of Black History Month, The Herald is highlighting voices in the region who you may not have heard. These are Black people who quietly have an impact in our communities. Today The Herald is featuring Patrick Hawthorne.

Patrick Hawthorne is a special education teacher at Saluda Trail Middle School in Rock Hill, where he was named Teacher of the Year for 2019-2020.

The 38-year-old Ware Shoals, S.C., native decided to work in special education after working with people with mental disabilities at the Burton Center in Greenwood, S.C.

“It was a no-brainer,” Hawthorne said. “Special education and being a teacher kind of chose me.”

Hawthorne said the work is rewarding.

“I love it because you don’t know what to expect each day,” he said. “It’s a challenge but the kids make it seem like it’s not a job. I can’t see myself being any other teacher than a special education teacher.”

Herald reporter Tracy Kimball sat down with him to talk about Black History Month.

What is the significance of Black History Month to you?

Hawthorne: To me Black History Month is a celebration of honoring heritage and culture passed down from generation to generation. Black History Month comes with a feeling of hope, pride and ownership. It is important for the youth to gain an understanding from the past in order to appreciate the opportunities made available for their future. As an African American male educator, I am honored to be a part of a crucial network of representation.

Is there a particular incident that inspires you, when it comes to issues of race or politics?

Hawthorne: Although there has been a plethora of race and political issues recently, I personally haven’t been affected by any of it. I was raised not to view a person by their race and when it came to others political stance I was taught that that’s their business, not mine. We live in world where people expose themselves and others daily via social media. It’s sad that people have forgotten the privilege of privacy. I’m not saying these issues should be ignored. But don’t create an issue within an issue instead of creating positive solutions.

Who do you admire?

Hawthorne: I admired my grandparents. I learned so much just from watching them live their lives uninterrupted by any negativity. They were hard workers and they didn’t allow their lack of education to keep them from providing for their family. They never made excuses and they worked hard for everything they had.

We never viewed color as an issue. They never discussed any injustices they had gone through. My family has always been a part of the whole community not just the African American community.

As an educator, I also admire the student that lives in poverty yet sees the possibility of living a better life. The students inspire me to be better which in turn makes them better. It’s time we realize that we all contribute to history.

What is the key race-related issue you see in your community?

With my platform of being Teacher of The Year there is one race-related issue I’m very passionate about. Inspiring more minorities into the pathway of becoming educators. Positive representation is imperative to changing the narrative in history. Diversity exposes students to various cultural and social groups, preparing students to become better citizens in their communities

.How would you solve it?

My solution to this issue is to continue to do what I love, which is working with students and providing positivity and inspiration in our community. Doing so may be a gateway into manifesting their dreams.