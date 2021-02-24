Well-known Rock Hill family physician to retire this March, after 37 years

Dr. William Jackson, 66, has worked as a family physician in Rock Hill for 37 years. He will retire this March.

Dr. William Jackson wanted to be a doctor since he was a teenager.

Now, as he prepares to retire in March, he’s looking back at a 37-year career in Rock Hill.

His inspiration came from his own family doctor.

“I think a lot of it had to do with my old family doctor,” he said. “I really admired him. And I think that had a lot to do with it. It just kind of clicked in the senior year of high school.”

Jackson, now 66, went right to work. He received his undergraduate degree at Clemson and went to medical school at Medical University of South Carolina.

He’s watched the practice expand from six doctors to 12. He was there when they were purchased by Atrium in 1993, and transitioned from a private practice to a hospital. He had to learn on his feet when paper charts turned to online systems.

And of course, he watched the medical world turn on its axis when the coronavirus pandemic struck. Jackson’s job quickly turned from in-person visits, where he made lasting connections with his patients, to largely virtual visits, he said.

The last few months have been difficult, Jackson said, as human interaction at the hospital has been curbed.

“I’ve always told my wife, the one thing I hope I never saw in my lifetime was a worldwide pandemic,” he said. “It’s been a tremendous change. A big change for someone like me, that’s been practicing medicine the way I have for so long.”

But he also watched as the coronavirus vaccine was created and began distribution, an experience he said has been “remarkable.”

“It’s almost unbelievable, how fast they built that thing,” he said. “I think it’s the best chance we got to get out of it.”

Through all of these changes, Jackson’s relationships with his patients remain the most important part of his job, he said. He has seen some of his patients since the beginning of his career.

“I’ve had a great time here in Rock Hill, I’ve had good, really good, patients, and I’ve had a lot of patients that have been with me the whole 37 years that I’ve been here,” he said. “And it’s very rewarding to have that kind of relationship for that long with somebody and to help and take care of them. And that’s the most rewarding thing, just seeing the patients and being with the patients.”

The patients are what he will miss the most. “But I’m ready,” Jackson said.

After retirement, you’ll see him visiting his grandchildren in Charleston and working on his golf game. He’s also looking forward to more quality time with his son, who has down syndrome and lives at home.

He has one parting message: “thank you.”

“Medicine is not an easy business,” he said. “It’s a lot of stress. And my coworkers have done a great job in what they do. And my nurses have been very special to me. I have had the same nurse for the last 20 years, and she’s been very special to me and done a great job. I appreciate all their help over the years. I appreciate all the patients.”