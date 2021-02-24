Fort Mill paves way for a possible rehab hospital located on planned development site

A new rehabilitation hospital in Fort Mill is a step closer, though not yet a done deal.

The Fort Mill Town Council voted Monday to add possible land uses to property at Pleasant and Vista roads. Council members also annexed almost two acres into the project. The new permitted land uses there will allow for a proposed rehab hospital.

Last fall, Birmingham, Alabama-based Encompass Health inquired about the property. The town informed property owners zoning changes would be needed for the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Mill project.

The rehab hospital would be just one part of the larger mixed-use development at Pleasant and Vista. The almost 160-acre site beside Pleasant Knoll elementary and middle schools already hosts Fort Mill Legacy Apartments on eight acres.

Town Planning Director Penelope Karagounis said Wednesday that Encompass Health is working toward a site plan submission to begin necessary traffic analysis for the project. Final hospital plans haven’t been submitted.

“It is in preliminary stages right now,” Karagounis said.

Encompass spokeswoman Hillary Carnel outlined initial plans last fall for a 39-room hospital with a therapy gym, dining room, in-house pharmacy, day rooms and a therapy courtyard. Customized care would be designed for patients to help them “return to the community at their highest level of independence,” Carnel said.

The town annexed the site in 2008 and approved a mix of school, residential and commercial property in 2014. That plan called for up to 50,000 square feet of commercial space and up to 15,000 square feet of retail, with as many as 931 new residences.

Now the plan allows for up to 578 apartments, plus 324 units of apartments/commercial/retail that will include up to 80,000 square feet of commercial site where the Encompass site would be located. The plan also shows up to 246 homes and 167 townhomes.