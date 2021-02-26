Community

New development at Chester Research & Development Park will create 50 jobs

Thursday, construction workers erected the last piece of steel for a 20,000 square foot facility at the Chester Research & Development Park. The structure is the framework for a new development owned by Chart Industries.
CHESTER, SC

Construction workers placed the last piece of steel earlier this week in the frame for a 20,000-square-foot facility at the Chester Research and Development Park in Richburg.

The structure is the framework for a new development, which is owned by Chart Industries.

In a small “topping out” ceremony, construction workers signed the steel beam before it was lifted by a crane, the last step to completing the building’s frame. Construction began in September 2020.

Chart Industries has invested $7 million in this project, Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long said.

The facility will be used to repair and refurbish cryogenic tanks. It will create 50 jobs when it opens in three to four months, Long said.

The Chart Industries facility will be the second project on the park property, at 5454 Richburg Rd. The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety’s testing center also has space there.

County officials hope to continue to grow the Research & Development Park, Long said.

The 300-acre property is ideal for 20-to-50 acre projects, he said. The county plans to continue marketing the park to new businesses.

Profile Image of Tobie Nell Perkins
Tobie Nell Perkins
Tobie Nell Perkins covers Chester County and the Catawba Indian Nation for the Herald. She was hired by the Herald in June 2020 in partnership with Report for America, a national nonprofit that places journalists to report on under-covered issues. Tobie graduated from the University of Florida and has won awards for her stories from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Florida Society of News Editors.
