Part of I-77 near Fort Mill blocked; 2 incidents between Rock Hill and NC line

Part of Interstate 77 northbound in York County was blocked during the morning commute Tuesday morning after two crashes between Rock Hill and Charlotte.

The incidents were reported before 9 a.m. at mile markers 84 and 87 near Fort Mill, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol and York County Sheriff’s Office.

Highway patrol troopers and sheriff deputies were on scene at both incidents, the sheriff’s office said.

TRAFFIC: Stalled 18-Wheeler I-77 NB in 2nd lane 83 mile marker. Slow down and watch for Deputies arriving on scene to assist. #Traffic #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/A9rxOjhIqR — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) March 9, 2021

One of the incidents near mile marker 84 involved a stalled 18-wheel truck in lanes that had to be shut down, sheriff officials said.

The other incident involved a collision, but no details were available.

