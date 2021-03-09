Community

Part of I-77 near Fort Mill blocked; 2 incidents between Rock Hill and NC line

York County, SC

Part of Interstate 77 northbound in York County was blocked during the morning commute Tuesday morning after two crashes between Rock Hill and Charlotte.

The incidents were reported before 9 a.m. at mile markers 84 and 87 near Fort Mill, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol and York County Sheriff’s Office.

Highway patrol troopers and sheriff deputies were on scene at both incidents, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the incidents near mile marker 84 involved a stalled 18-wheel truck in lanes that had to be shut down, sheriff officials said.

The other incident involved a collision, but no details were available.

Check back for updates.

Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
