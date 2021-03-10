If you smelled smoke in the air near York and Chester counties Wednesday, here’s why

The smell of smoke in the air for miles in western York and Chester counties Wednesday afternoon prompted many calls to emergency services, but the fires were planned by South Carolina foresters, officials said.

The smell of smoke was so prevalent in some areas of York that the City of York Fire Department put out a Facebook message to tell the public there was no emergency, “In case you are wondering about that smell in the air.”

Two controlled burns managed by the S.C. Forestry Commission were done Wednesday afternoon in Chester County and a third in western York County near Hickory Grove, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director. Wind pushed the smoke toward populated areas, Haynes said.

“These were burns that were planned and are being monitored,” Haynes said. “There were some calls about it, though.”

Smoke was so heavy near Shiloh Road between Rock Hill and York that Newport Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to check and see if there was a fire, Haynes said.

“The smoke and smell between Rock Hill and York came from those fires in Chester and western York,” Haynes aid.

Workers at the Moss Justice Center in York and other areas around York reported to police and other emergency officials the smell and sight of smoke in the air.

Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office, said residents from as far away as S.C. 324 southeast of York reported smoke in the area to the York County 911 center.