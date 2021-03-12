SC Gov. orders nursing homes allow visitation - but Lancaster and York don’t qualify

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials announced Wednesday that some nursing homes will be required to reopen visitation. But York and Lancaster counties have too many COVID-19 cases to qualify.

Nursing homes must open indoor visitation immediately if the county positivity rate of COVID-19 is 10% or lower, as determined by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, a press release said.

But if the positivity rate is higher than 10%, which is considered “high” spread, nursing homes will be required to continue restricting visitation.

Facilities must reference DHEC data instead of data from the CDC or other resources, the press release said.

The positivity rate is determined by the number of positive tests divided by the total amount of tests (positive and negative) performed in the last two weeks in the county.

Currently, York and Lancaster counties show “high” spread. York County currently has a positivity rate of 10.8% and Lancaster County falls at 10.5%.

Counties like York and Lancaster can still “encourage safe indoor visitation during compassionate care situations,” a DHEC press release said. Compassionate care situations can include any nursing home residents who are particularly vulnerable and are determined on a case-by-case basis.

DHEC also encourages that nursing homes in all counties allow outdoor visitation, virtual visits and window visits.

The state’s other 40 counties will be required to reopen visitation, according to DHEC. This includes Chester County, which has an 8.8% positivity rate.

“Allowing visitation to the greatest degree possible consistent with safety for residents, staff, and visitors, is extremely important to residents’ mental and physical health and also for their families,” said Edward Simmer, DHEC director. “The updated guidelines will help ensure as many residents as possible can have safe, in-person contact with family and friends.”

This decision comes after 100% of the state’s 193 nursing homes have had their first COVID-19 vaccination clinic and 86% have had their second clinic completed, DHEC officials said.

DHEC will provide weekly updates on the visitation status of nursing homes.