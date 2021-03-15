City of York Fire Chief fired after claims of ‘pattern of dishonesty,’ documents show

York Fire Chief Domenic Manera salutes during the Pledge of Allegiance Friday at the City of York’s 911 Memorial Service at City Hall. tkimball@heraldonline.com

The longtime fire chief in the city of York has been fired after the city manager stated the fire chief showed a “pattern of dishonesty” and “lack of good judgment” in using a city-issued phone for thousands of non-work calls and text messages and other infractions, according to documents obtained by The Herald.

Domenic Manera had been with the city for more than 31 years, according to city officials. He had been chief of the fire department since 1994 until he was terminated March 9, city officials said.

Seth Duncan, York City Manager, said he made the decision to terminate Manera.

“Domenic Manera is no longer employed by the city of York,” Duncan said Monday.

York has around 9,000 residents and is the county seat of York County.

The Herald receives public records from York

According to documents provided by the city of York to The Herald under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act, Manera was let go March 9 due to allegations of dishonesty and lack of good judgment. The documents state Manera showed an “unreasonable use of city equipment” in the text messages starting in 2020. Manera was dishonest about his whereabouts during a day in February, the documents state.

“As the city manager, I must have utmost confidence in the men and women chosen to lead departments which serve and protect the residents, businesses, and visitors of this city,” Duncan wrote in a termination letter dated March 9 that was obtained by The Herald through the public records request. “DM has demonstrated a pattern of dishonesty and on multiple occasions a lack of good judgment that cannot be reconciled. He has lost my trust and confidence as chief of York Fire Department, making a permanent and immediate separation, unavoidable.”

Manera gave admissions to city officials that “text messages/phone calls were not related to city business,” the documents state. Manera also gave an “admission of failure to perform assigned functions by not responding to calls.”

Manera was “dishonest” with city officials by spreading false information during a city council work session in October 2020, the document states. Manera also was dishonest concerning the city’s parade route in November, the documents state.

York Fire Department Capt. Ronnie Sims is running the day-to-day operations of the department, Duncan said.

The city is seeking a fire chief, Duncan said.

Many upset at firing

The termination of Manera has drawn a backlash on Facebook and other social media from the nearby McConnells Volunteer Fire Department and others. McConells is south of York along U.S. 321.

The McConnells department said on Facebook of Manera: “Dedicated, passionate, self-sacrificing, loyal, hard working and steadfast are just a few words that can describe this man. He was abruptly removed from his position as Fire Chief last week.”

The city council is set to meet at a work session Monday at 5 p.m. Supporters of Manera are expected to be at the meeting.