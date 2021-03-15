He pumped customers’ gas for seven decades. Rock Hill icon Carl Jackson dies at 88

In this file photo from 2012, Carl Jackson pumps gas at the family gas station on Anderson Road in Rock Hill. The station closed in 2014. Jackson, who pumped gas at the full-service station into his 80s, died March 11 at age 88. aburriss@heraldonline.com

Carl Jackson, who ran one of the last full-service gas stations in York County and pumped gas for customers into his 80s, has died.

Jackson was 88.

Jackson died Friday.

His obituary published in The Herald put it this way: “He always put his customers first.”

Jackson owned and operated Jackson’s Exxon at the intersection of Main Street and Anderson Road just outside the Rock Hill city limits in a family business that went back to World War II. Jackson had full-service pumps until he closed the business in 2014 after Jackson was robbed twice, once in 2012 and again in 2103.

After one of the robberies, Carl Jackson told The Herald he had to crawl for help.

The robberies were investigated by deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office but never solved, officials said.

Jackson worked at the station for 67 years. Aside from pumping gas for his loyal customers, Jackson did car repairs before the family sold the building.

Even as most stations turned to self-service gas pumping, Jackson kept a set of pumps for full-service where he pumped gas, washed windshields and checked air pressure and oil levels for regular customers..

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road.