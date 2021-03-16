Chester City Council elections are coming. Here’s what we know.

Chester County Elections Commission Chairman Bill Marion casts his ballot in the November election. tperkins@heraldonline.com

Monday marked the last day candidates could file to run in the City of Chester Council election, which will take place May 4.

There are seats open in all four wards -- all but two of the council’s eight seats are up for grabs.

Anyone who lives in the city of Chester can participate in this election. On election day, voters should report to their precinct, which is listed on the SC votes website, to cast their ballots.

Here are the details.

Ward 1

Ward 1, the northwest part of the city, will have two seats open.

One is to fill the vacancy left by Councilman William “Budda” Killian, who was elected to the county council in November. The winner of this race will finish Killian’s term, which will end in May 2023. Kim T. Chisholm and Jeff Fowler are running for this seat.

The other seat currently belongs to Susan Hasty Kovas. She will seek another four-year term against Tabatha M. Strother.

Ward 2

Ward 2, in the southeast part of the city, has one seat open. Councilwoman Angela Douglas, who currently holds the position, has not filed for re-election. Dana Peay, who filed just before closing, is unopposed.

Councilwoman TaTanish Campbell will continue to fill the other Ward 2 seat until the end of her term in May 2023.

Ward 3

Ward 3, in the southwest of the city, will have an open seat as Councilwoman Linda Tinker steps down. Ken Lebbon and Danielle Hughes will run for this seat.

Councilwoman Annie Reid will continue serving Ward 3 through May 2023.

Ward 4

Ward 4, in the northeast part of Chester, has one seat open. Robbie King-Boyd was elected in a special election in October, but her term expires this year. She will run again, facing Harvey Bernard Heath, who also ran in the October election.

Councilman Carlos Williams will continue to serve Ward 4 through May 2023.

Check back for more information on these candidates as the election approaches.