Here’s where the next $1.2 million in road resurfacing is planned in York County

A list of road resurfacing work in York County that costs $1.2 million could pave the ways to a riverfront park, golf club, fire station and scores of homes and businesses.

The York County transportation committee met Monday night to talk C-Funds projects. Those funds come to counties through the state gas tax. They often are then broken up by council district within counties. York County Council can approve projects at various times during the year.

The current C-Funds list includes resurfacing work in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay and York.

The longest and most expensive stretch is a 2,500-foot resurfacing of Twin Lakes Road, in the Laurel Creek area of Rock Hill. That project will cost $300,000.

Old Springdale Road, also in Rock Hill, will get 1,475 feet of surface work from Galleria Boulevard to its traffic circle with Springdale Road and Ivy Hill Lane. That $200,000 project would serve an area with numerous hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the Galleria Mall area.

Fort Mill has two projects, on opposite sides of town. One is for sidewalk installation along Whites Road. The 1,875 feet of sidewalk will take $100,000 as a local match for federally funded work that also includes road resurfacing. The other job is a 1,070-foot, $103,000 resurface of Harris Road from the Riverview Fire Department station to Sutton Road.

Two Tega Cay roads make the list. Windjammer Drive, the access to lakefront Windjammer Park, will have 1,700 feet resurfaced from Silver Fox Drive to the city park. Windjammer is a popular city destination for events from Carolina Show Ski Team performances to July 4 boat parades. The other city-owned road is Cattail Bluff. The 290-foot road is a cul-de-sac to lakefront homes, off Seven Coves Drive.

The Tega Cay roads have a combined cost of $197,000.

Two York area roads are listed. Ole Eastpointe Drive is one, from East Liberty Street to Victoria Circle. That 1,175-foot resurface will cost $110,000. The road serves a growing restaurant and retail area. Mason Dixon Road is the other. That $190,000 project will cover 1,625 feet from James Harvey to Springlake roads. The road feeds the Spring Lake Country Club property.

While the money comes to the county from the state, York County Council decides how to spend it.