Chester County school classes will be remote Thursday due to weather threat

Chester County Superintendent Antwon Sutton with students.

Chester County School District will cancel in-person classes Thursday due to the threat of severe weather. Classes will convene remotely, a press release said.

The National Weather Service has released a report predicting severe weather Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall, hail, and strong winds that may become tornadoes.

Chester schools representative Chris Christoff said those conditions present a potential for flooding, making roads unsafe for buses, students and staff.

The district will use the day as an eLearning day for students and staff, Christoff said. Students will be contacted by their teachers for assignments.

All after-school activities will be canceled. The district plans to resume as usual Friday.

At this time, Rock Hill and Fort Mill schools have not announced plans to cancel classes.

Check back for any additional cancellations.