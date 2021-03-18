The Cantina concept is out at Legal Remedy in Rock Hill. Here’s what will replace it.

There’s a new concept for Legal Remedy Brewing Company’s second site.

The Rock Hill-based brewery posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning that the Cantina concept for its second spot in Riverwalk has been dumped. The name and menu are gone. They’ll be replaced with a farm-to-table concept with “elevated Southern food” and a gastropub feel.

The post likened the move to dumping beer that doesn’t meet Legal Remedy standards down the drain, in order to serve something better.

“Cantina is no more,” the post reads. “It was figuratively dumped down the drain because it was not up to our standards.”

The new concept is LRB Riverwalk. It will have an expanded menu, cocktails and Legal Remedy beer. The move is in part related to feedback from the community in recent months, according to the post.

“Our food and drinks will tell a story,” it reads. “A story of being locally sourced, farm to table, supporting our community, and creating a dining experience unlike any other.”

Online information has transitioned from Cantina to LRB Riverwalk. Lunch and dinner will be served at the 1157 Herrons Ferry Road site. There are 20 area farm or food providers listed as partners, most of them from York County. Menus include sandwiches and salads, along with items like chicken bog, rabbit and dumplings, catfish and more. Items will change seasonally.

Legal Remedy opened its brewpub on Oakland Avenue in 2015. In 2019 plans were announced for a Riverwalk area location, the 12,000-square-foot Cantina.