York County Arts Council to host show displaying members’ work starting Friday

The members show will feature works by 38 regional artists.

The Arts Council of York County will host its ACYC Members Show starting Friday, featuring works that are “as diverse as the artists themselves,” a press release said.

The works on display have been created by members of the Arts Council of York County, ranging from internationally recognized professionals to student and emerging artists, the release said.

There also is variety -- paintings, sculpture, photography and mixed media.

“It is through the support of its members that the Arts Council of York County is able to fulfill its mission to create arts programming that encourages education, economic development and arts advocacy through unique art experiences that engage the community to make York County a regional arts destination,” Arts Council representative Melanie Cooper said.

Visitors must schedule an appointment to view the show because there is limited capacity due to COVID-19. Those who would like to schedule an appointment can go to the Arts Council website or call 803-328-2787. Vistors also are required to wear face-coverings, the release said.

The show will be displayed from March 19 to April 25 at the Dalton and Perimeter Galleries at the Center for the Arts on East Main Street in Rock Hill. Visitors can view the three galleries making up the show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On the second and fourth weekends of each month, the galleries also are open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the press release said.