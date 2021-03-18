Another high school principal in Fort Mill is an Anderson superintendent job finalist

Nation Ford principal Jason Johns recognizes salutatorian Baillie Ruth Steele, center, and valedictorian Jordan Davis Sawyer, right, Saturday during commencement exercises at the Winthrop Coliseum. Special to The Herald

Another long-time high school principal in the Fort Mill School District could be on the move.

Anderson County School District 2 announced two finalists in its search for a superintendent. One is Jason Johns, principal at Nation Ford High School.

The school board in Anderson County will choose between Johns and North Carolina school administrator Greggory Slate after final candidate interviews April 13-14.

“The District Two board is pleased to present these two highly-qualified candidates for the position of superintendent,” reads a statement from board chair Jimmy Ouzts. “We look forward to the next phase in the search process.”

Immediate attempts to obtain comment from Johns were unsuccessful.

Johns began at Nation Ford in 2014. He was principal at Banks Trail Middle School prior, and assistant principal at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill. His career includes work at Rock Hill High School. He has degrees from the University of South Carolina and Winthrop University, and is working toward a doctorate from Clemson University.

Johns is just the second principal in Nation Ford history. If he’s tabbed for the Anderson County job, he would follow a similar path of another long-time Fort Mill principal. Dee Christopher was principal at Fort Mill High School for a dozen years and opened Catawba Ridge High School as its first principal before accepting a superintendent job in Anderson County last fall. Christopher left to leave Dist. 4 there.

The Dist. 2 job, where Johns is a finalist, leads seven schools including Belton-Honea Path High School.

Nation Ford has several accolades in recent years, including its inclusion last fall as a National Blue Ribbon School. Nation Ford was one of six schools statewide to earn that designation last fall.

The 1,700-student school was recognized for consecutive excellent school ratings and higher than state average schools for ACT, SAT and end of course testing. The national program also recognized Nation Ford for a growing AP program, training on support for students in poverty and additional support for students, including non-native English speakers.