Richburg Town Councilman Ed Sharpe, remembered as a friend to the community, dies at 69

Sharpe at Union ARP Church, where he was an active member.

Richburg Town Councilman Ed Sharpe died Sunday of natural causes, according to Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker. He had served the town council since his election in 2001.

Sharpe was 69 years old.

“The community lost somebody that really cared about Richburg, who cared about the history of Richburg, and the future of where it was going,” T. Melton, assistant chief at the Richburg Fire Department, said.

“Mr. Sharpe loved his hometown and I always enjoyed our conversations,” Pete Wilson, Chester County councilman told the Herald. “He will be greatly missed.”

Chester County School Board member Sandy Lovern said Sharpe’s love of education inspired her to join the school board. “He loved the community,” she said. “We’ve lost a great friend.”

Sharpe was embedded in every part of community life, Melton said. He was Santa Clause in the fire department’s Christmas parade.

He was active in the church where he sang in the choir — so powerfully, in fact, that he had to drop out. “He overpowered everybody; he had a very large voice,” Melton said.

And he loved photography. “It didn’t matter what kind of event was going on, he was always going to be there taking pictures,” Melvin said. “He was always trying to get pictures to preserve the history of the community.”

His photography, Lovern said, was how he showcased his love for Richburg.

If Sharpe was around, his camera was too. He most likely took thousands of pictures of Richburg throughout the years.

Sharpe will be remembered for his loving, friendly nature, Lovern said. “If you ever met him, he treated you like you knew him all your life,” she said.

“He had a way to make us all smile,” Douglas said. “Thank you, Ed, for all the laughs, smiles and the memories that will outlast us all.”

Sharpe is survived by his wife Ginger Sharpe, and children Nicholas Ashby Davis Sharpe of Richmond, VA, Ritchie Sharpe of Fort Lawn, SC and Lauren Sharpe of Charlotte, NC.

Due to family health concerns, services have been postponed at this time.