Rabid raccoon found in Lancaster, infected one dog, which has been quarantined

A rapid raccoon was found in Lancaster, SC on Tuesday. AP

A rabid raccoon was found in Lancaster, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials confirmed Tuesday.

The raccoon was found near Monroe Highway and Edgar Drive. It is known to have exposed one dog, which is quarantined as required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act, officials said.

Another rabid raccoon was found in Kershaw on Thursday. Reports of rapid raccoons were also released in Richland County on March 17 and in Charleston County on March 15.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader for DHEC. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, DHEC said in a press release, it may have been exposed to rabies. If you live in Lancaster, you can call DHEC’s Lancaster office at 803-285-7461.