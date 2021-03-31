It’s spring in the Carolinas. What can we expect for Easter weekend?

Branches of a tree in full blossom hover over Lake Wylie from the banks of Sout Pointe Park at River Hills in Lake Wylie on the first day of Spring. Jim Stratakos jstratakosR@herald

Spring can be a fickle season in the Carolinas, and nature will send a reminder this week.

Forecasters say a surge of cold air is likely Thursday and Friday, producing temperatures chilly enough for a frost or freeze.

The good news: A warm up is expected in time for Easter Sunday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Kimball says the official start of the growing season in the Rock Hill area is considered to be April 1 -- just in time for the arrival of the cold air.

“Low temperatures Friday morning will likely result in a hard freeze in the mountains and a light to moderate freeze east of the mountains,” Kimball says.

He adds that conditions Thursday and Friday will be “more like February than April 1.”

The Rock Hill area is coming off its warmest weekend so far this year, with highs of 78 degrees Friday and Sunday and 82 degrees Saturday. Those will be gone for a while, although we’re expected to climb above average Wednesday.

Forecasters expect sunshine Monday and partial sunshine Tuesday, with highs in the 60s.

Kimball says we’ll see temperatures in the low 70s Wednesday, but the arrival of a cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region. The cold front is forecast to push east of the area by Wednesday night, with cold air spilling in.

You’ll feel the chill Thursday, say forecasters. Despite full sunshine, afternoon highs are expected to reach only the low 50s. Then temperatures are predicted to tumble near 30 degrees by daybreak Friday, with highs that day once again in the lower 50s.

Kimball says temperatures will drop to near freezing by daybreak Saturday, possibly bringing another light freeze or frost. Then the warm up will commence.

With sunny skies, temperatures are predicted to reach the low to mid 60s Saturday, then climb to the lower 70s for Easter Sunday.

For anyone planning to attend Easter Sunrise services, temperatures will be on the chilly side -- in the lower 40s.











