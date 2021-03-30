Former football player from Rock Hill charged with second-degree domestic violence

A former football player from Rock Hill, who once was a Parade All-American and standout at Northwestern High School, has been charged with beating a woman, police said.

Jamario Dawun Holley, 20, of Rock Hill, was arrested Tuesday morning on a charge of second-degree domestic violence after police were called to an apartment complex, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department. The victim and Holley have a child together, Zachary said.

The victim told officers Holley hit her in the head and beat her head against a wall before dragging her down some stairs, according to a Fort Mill police incident report. The victim told officers she had a child in her arms when Holley hit and choked her, according to the report.

She went to a neighbor’s home and called police, the report stated. Officers interviewed Holley and the woman, then arrested Holley, the report said.

Second-degree domestic violence is defined under South Carolina law as an act that involves moderate injury to a house hold member.

Holley had a court hearing Tuesday in front of a Fort Mill town judge and was given a $20,000 bond. He was transferred to the York County jail later Tuesday, records show.

Football star at Northwestern, recruited by USC

Holley was named a Parade All-American as a high school freshman at Northwestern High School, and later earned a scholarship offer to the University of South Carolina, The Herald and several other state and national media outlets reported.

Holley committed to USC to play football in early 2018, The Herald and other media around the state and country reported. That scholarship offer was rescinded by the school, The State newspaper reported in December 2018.

Holley was chosen to play in the 2018 Shrine Bowl football game that features all-star high school players from South Carolina and North Carolina, but did not play in the game.