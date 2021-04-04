Chester County Schools to receive estimated $17 million in federal relief funds

Superintendent Antwon Sutton visits Chester classrooms. The district will receive an estimated $17 million from the federal government.

The Chester County School Board announced recently that the district will receive a portion of education funds from the COVID-19 relief American Rescue Plan.

School Board representative Chris Christoff said the district is estimated to receive $17,867,956. The district will not know the exact amount until the funds have been allocated.

“This is a substantial help, and the district is appreciative of any support from our government,” Christoff said.

The program dictates that funds be used partially to address issues related to COVID-19 and partially to mitigate ‘learning loss,’ Christoff said.

The Herald reported in February that schools statewide, including Chester, had suffered learning loss during the pandemic.

Chester will continue funding academic programs that are aimed at catching up struggling students, such as workshops for reading and writing, and mathematics ‘interventionists’, who assist students in need of extra help.

The District plans to use these funds for additional lighting and to improve heating and air conditioning filtration.

“This will help in reducing the spread of COVID-19, or other airborne pathogens in our schools,” Christoff said.

The money comes specifically from a portion of the American Rescue Plan called the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, Christoff said, also known as ESSER III.

The government determined the allocation of funds using Title I, Part A funding districts received, Christoff said.

Usually called Title I-A, this federal program provides funding to schools with a high percentage of children from low-income families, according to the US Department of Education. Funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan were determined proportionally with Title I-A funds.