Atlanta-based chain Chicken Salad Chick is opening 11th SC location in Rock Hill

Chicken Salad Chick will be coming to Rock Hill in the near future. Courtesy of Chicken Salad Chick

Stacy Brown’s idea started with a quest to find the perfect chicken salad. She started with her own recipe, then taste-testing on family and neighbors. Then she started selling door-to-door.

In 2008, she and her late husband Kevin Brown founded their own restaurant, Chicken Salad Chick. Today, according to the restaurant’s website, the Alanta-based chain has 179 locations across the country — and an April 1 press release says its coming to Rock Hill. This will be the chain’s 11th South Carolina location.

The restaurant will be located at 760 Herlong Ave in the old NBSC Bank building, according to the press release. The project will be facilitated by the Warren Norman Company.

The “fast-casual” restaurant offers dining and catering.

Chicken Salad Chick specializes in chicken salad, which is made in-house every morning using chicken tenderloin, sweet and savory ingredients and a “secret blend of spices and seasonings,” a representative said. The menu also includes pimento cheese, egg salad, side salads, soups, sandwiches and desserts. Each salad is named for women (“the chicks”) who have inspired the company.

“We show these real-life Chicks how much they mean to us by giving them a place on our menu,” the restaurant’s website says.

