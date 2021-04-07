Upcoming job fair aims for “quick turnaround” hiring in Rock Hill, Chester and Lancaster

As regional employers scramble to fill jobs, a job fair hosted by SC Works and Chester Economic Development will be on April 15 at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg a press release said.

The job fair aims for “quick turnaround” hiring to help employers fill these roles.

This will be the first in-person job fair hosted by SC Works in over a year. Face masks will be required, as well as social distancing.

The pandemic caused many to lose jobs and left companies with empty positions. This event is designed to help bridge the gap. More than 30 employers will be present, offering employment opportunities in government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and other occupations, Robert Long, director of Chester Economic Development, said.

“This is an excellent opportunity for those who have been separated from their jobs and are ready to get back to work,” SC Works Business Solutions Manager Tyler Calloway said. “Some may plan to stay in their field while others have found this is an extraordinary time to reinvent yourself. The variety of job opportunities is a definite draw to this particular job fair.”

Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes and be prepared to interview, the press release said.

Social service agencies will also attend the job fair to provide information, referrals and services to those struggling through the pandemic.

Anyone who would like assistance with their resume, practicing mock interviews or other employment services can reach out to SC Works Catawba at http://www.myscworks-catawba, the press release said.

The full list of employers includes: MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center, Guardian Industries, Chester County Government, Coatex, Inc., The Blake, Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Carowinds, Coroplast Tape, The Budd Group, Shayonano USA, Giti Tire, Boise Cascade, Unique USA, FootPrint, Roseburg Forest Products, Food Lion, Boral Stone, Morcon Tissue, KFC/Taco Bell, Carolina Poly, Outokumpu Stainless Bar, Venus Group and Sun Fiber LLC.