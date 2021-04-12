Early voting has started for city of Chester elections. What you need to know.

Chester County Elections Commission Chairman Bill Marion, casts his ballot in November. Early voting for City Council elections has started. tperkins@heraldonline.com

Early voting for the Chester City Council Election has started.

The election will take place May 4 and will decide who occupies six of eight council seats.

Early voting will take place at the Chester Elections & Registrations Office, 109 Ella Street. This is the only voting location — early voting will not take place at precinct locations.

The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday until May 3, the day before the election.

Only residents of the city of Chester can participate. To enter the building, voters must wear a mask.

Below are the candidates for city council.

Ward 1

Ward 1, the northwest part of the city, will have two seats open.

One is to fill the vacancy left by Councilman William “Budda” Killian, who was elected to the county council in November. The winner of this race will finish Killian’s term, which will end in May 2023. Kim T. Chisholm, Wade Young and Jeff Fowler are running for this seat.

The other seat currently belongs to Susan Hasty Kovas. She will seek another four-year term against Tabatha M. Strother.

Ward 2

Ward 2, in the southeast part of the city, has one seat open. Councilwoman Angela Douglas, who currently holds the position, has not filed for re-election. Dana Peay, who filed just before closing, is unopposed.

Councilwoman TaTanish Campbell will continue to fill the other Ward 2 seat until the end of her term in May 2023.

Ward 3

Ward 3, in the southwest of the city, will have an open seat as Councilwoman Linda Tinker steps down. Ken Lebbon and Danielle Hughes will run for this seat.

Councilwoman Annie Reid will continue serving Ward 3 through May 2023.

Ward 4

Ward 4, in the northeast part of Chester, has one seat open. Robbie King-Boyd was elected in a special election in October, but her term expires this year. She will run again, facing Harvey Bernard Heath, who also ran in the October election.

Councilman Carlos Williams will continue to serve Ward 4 through May 2023.

Check back for more information on these candidates as the election approaches.