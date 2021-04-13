Chester woman killed in head-on collision

SC Highway Patrol responded to the scene, where Harris was pronounced dead. File photo

A Chester resident died in a collision on Saluda Road in Rock Hill Monday night.

The victim was Virginia Harris, 27, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said.

Harris was killed when a truck headed in the opposite direction drifted left of center and hit her vehicle head on, South Carolina Highway Patrol master trooper Gary Miller said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death has not been released at this time.

The driver of the truck was not injured and no passengers were involved, South Carolina Highway Patrol master trooper Gary Miller said. No charges have yet been filed.

S.C. Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are investigating. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, Gast said.