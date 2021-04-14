Here’s where the latest new home subdivisions, and more, will be built in York County

York County

An assisted care site, new home subdivisions and a liquor store are next in line for development in York County.

The county planning commission met Monday night. That group approved two new subdivisions and recommended zoning changes for other projects. Properties cover the Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Lake Wylie areas.

Here’s what is, or may, be on the way:

▪ One rezoning would allow an assisted living and memory care facility in the Fort Mill area. The owner of almost nine acres on Pleasant Road applied with a plan for six single-story buildings, each with 12 beds. The site is opposite Pleasant from office, daycare and school sites in Bailiwyck.

The new construction would be 48,000 square feet. Two existing driveways will be consolidated to access the site. The planning commission recommended in favor, but York County Council will decide on the rezoning.

▪ Maybree Meadows will add 35 homes in the Rock Hill area. The 87-acre site is located on Saluda Road, between Border Road and the Chester County line. Owner Saluda Highway Estates will have lots at an acre or more each.

Two new public streets, Mason Tanner Court and Genell Lane, will provide access to the subdivision.

▪ Shandamoore Lake is an almost 15-acre property in Lake Wylie. Plans are for 11 homes. Owner SMGSC LLC applied for the subdivision on Oakridge Road, between Riddle Mill Road and the North Carolina line. Lots will be at least an acre each.

Clarendon Estates sits east and south of the new subdivision. A dammed pond sits on the property. One home site will be removed to make way for Shandamoore Lake.

▪ A gas station at 2216 India Hook Road will be allowed to subdivide its building to allow two businesses pending rezoning, the second one a new liquor store. The site is less than an acre, at India Hook and Hyatt Avenue. The gas station predates county zoning and wouldn’t be allowed in a neighborhood the way it is now. The planning commission recommended site upgrades to bring it closer to zoning code than it is, in exchange for allowing the liquor store.

County council will have final say on the rezoning.