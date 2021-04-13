Chester EMS will host a free vaccine clinic Thursday and Saturday

Chester County EMS will offer a drive-thru clinic Thursday and Saturday. . tglantz@thestate.com

Chester County Emergency Medical Services will host a free drive-through vaccine clinic Thursday and Saturday.

The clinic will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday It will offer a free first dose of the Moderna vaccine, according to a press release.

The clinic will take place at the Chester County EMS Building, 514A Government Drive.

To register, go to www.chestercounty.org and click on the button labeled “#GetVaccinated.”

Any questions or problems can be directed to 803-377-1132, extension 2.