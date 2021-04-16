Rock Hill neighborhood to ‘take ownership,’ pick up litter

A Rock Hill neighborhood will have a community-wide litter cleanup Saturday.

Participants will pick up trash in the Sunset Park community and will help neighbors with upgrades to their homes, said organizer William Cureton. A group of ministers, along with Cureton, have organized the event dubbed “Men on a Mission.”

Cureton grew up in the Sunset Park community and wants to give back to the neighborhood, he said.

“We’re just trying to bring awareness to Sunset Park,” he said. “This is your neighborhood … people, take ownership of your community and have pride.”

Participants will meet at 9:45 a.m. at Mt. Olivet AME Zion Church, 527 Dave Lyle Blvd. S in Rock Hill for prayer and will walk to the neighborhood at 10.

After the cleanup, organizers said the community will have an event at Sunset Park where speakers will talk to children about their life experiences, Cureton said.

Organizers have planned a hotdog lunch following the speakers.