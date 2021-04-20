Frost in April could happen. Experts forecast a mix of weather in Rock Hill region.

There is a chance the Rock Hill region could see frost later this week. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

We aren’t finished with cold weather yet.

A dip in the jet stream will allow chilly air to surge into the Rock Hill area and the rest of the Carolinas later this week, forecasters say.

It will be cold enough for a threat of frost in a few spots, especially Friday morning.

The chilly air will be part of the same system expected to bring an unusually heavy spring snow to parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes. And a low pressure system that is forecast to cross the region Saturday could bring a washout to the first day of the weekend.

A few nice days are in store for the Rock Hill area before things cool down, forecasters say.

At least partial sunshine is predicted Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s Tuesday and around 70 degrees Wednesday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Chaney says the cold front will cross the region Wednesday.

“The main weather headline will be the gusty winds and much cooler temperatures,” Chaney says.

Morning lows Thursday are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s across the Rock Hill area. That would be cold enough for light scattered frost, but breezy conditions are forecast, and that might prevent frost formation.

Despite full sunshine Thursday, afternoon highs are predicted to reach only the low 60s.

The frost threat will return late Thursday night and early Friday morning, with lows expected in the upper 30s.

The next weather threat will come Saturday.

Chaney says a rather vigorous low pressure system is expected to slide across the South, bringing a steady rain and chilly temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Computer guidance indicates some of the rain could be heavy, but that will depend on the exact track of the storm system.

Regardless, sunshine and warmer weather is predicted to return Sunday and extend into the first few days of next week.