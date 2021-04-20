‘Our judicial system does work’: York County Black leaders react to Chauvin verdict

Reaction was quick and direct Tuesday afternoon in York County after the announcement that former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin had been found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Nikita Jackson, a Rock Hill city council member, cried as she spoke about what America saw on video: The death of Floyd with a knee pressed on his neck.

“I, like all of us in Rock Hill and America, watched the last breaths of George Floyd on that video,” Jackson said moments after the Chuavin verdict was announced. “We all saw him gasping, those last breaths. As a Black mother, my heart has ached for this past year.”

Jackson said it is important to people of color that Chauvin, a police officer with the authority of the position, be held accountable.

“These verdicts show that in Mr. Floyd’s death, the death of a Black man and a human being, someone is now being held accountable,” Jackson said. “I feel a sense of hope... A feeling of relief.”

Steve Love, York city councilman and officer with the western York County and South Carolina NAACP, said before the verdict was announced the death of Floyd and the verdict will be felt in every community in America, including right here in York County.

“This decision echoes through every city and town, every community,” Love said. “This is about how people of color are treated by police. This has impact in York and Rock Hill and Fort Mill and everywhere. This is about how America and its police forces treat its citizens.”

Love said after the jury’s decision was announced he is encouraged by the verdict but cautioned that America is not done dealing with the problems of race and policing.

“While I am encouraged by the verdict, I think as Americans there is still a lot of conversations to be had for the healing this country needs,” Love said.

Floyd was on the ground for almost nine minutes with Chauvin’s knee wedged on his neck before he died. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020. He faces as much as 75 years in prison when sentenced in about eight weeks.

Rock Hill lawyer Montrio Belton, a military veteran, said as an African-American, there is a sense of relief that the jury came back with guilty verdicts.

“It shows that our judicial system does work,” Belton said. “The jury verdict shows that the jury looked beyond this defendant’s position of authority as a police officer, and saw that what he did was criminal. That what he did was wrong.”

Belton said he is further encouraged that many police officers testified against Chauvin.

“We had here the rank and file, the training officer, the chief of police, stand up and say what happened was wrong,” Belton said. “That’s encouraging for anyone in America.”

Floyd’s treatment and ultimate death at the hands of police is symptomatic far too often of what happens to people of color in America, Belton said. Most police officers do good work in protecting the community, and in doing so risk their lives for others, Belton said.

“What I hope happens from here is that people in authority, the top management in police agencies across our communities, state, and country, know that there is no place for those such as Derek Chauvin in the ranks,” Belton said.

Rock Hill NAACP President Norma Gray gave a statement at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill minutes after the verdict was announced. The chapter planned a prayer for the Floyd family, community and country.

“Today the Rock Hill branch of the NAACP recognizes the fact that the death of George Floyd definitely made a remarkable change in our country,” she said. “The NAACP also recognizes that this is not the end.”

She was one of the organizers of a 1,000-plus person protest of Floyd’s death in May -- and she wants the fight to continue. “The NAACP also recognizes that this is not the end,” she said.

She believes Floyd would want activists to keep pushing.

“Justice is not just for one. We won’t have to think true justice until we have justice for all,” she said. “So yes, while we celebrate George Ford’s death not being in vain. I believe if he could speak right now, he would tell us, ‘OK, I got justice. But what about Breonna Taylor? What about Duante Wright?’”

However, Gray is still counting this decision as a victory.

“This is a moment of celebration. I believe we should take a moment to celebrate. Always,” Gray said in her closing statement. “But keep our eyes on the prize. And the prize is equal justice.”

S.C. House of Representatives member John King, D-Rock Hill and the sole African-American member of the York County Legislative Delegation, said he and other people of color are glad to see justice in the trial. However, King said, the need for a judicial system and policing that treats all people the same remains ongoing, King said.

“The work is not over,” King said. “We cannot stop until the system works for all of us.”

William “Bump” Roddey, the only African-American on York County Council, said the country has endured a year of protests that rose from Floyd’s videotaped death.

“A lot of injustices toward people of color that have been caught on camera have either ended up with not guilty verdicts or no charges at all,” Roddey said. “To finally get a guilty verdict after so many cases have fallen through the cracks is significant for America. It is unfortunate it took so many to get to this verdict. But America...America is starting to get it.”

Floyd’s death set off protests nationwide, including peaceful demonstrations in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, York, Chester, and Lancaster.

Check back for updates on this developing story.