What will replace longtime Rock Hill movie theater that closed during COVID pandemic?

Google Earth

The AMC Theatres site in Rock Hill could some day become income-restricted housing.

Connelly Development submitted a plan to the city that would rezone five acres at 2150 Cherry Road. That move would allow 84 apartments in four, four-story buildings. Two amenities, like a playground or community building, would be required.

The development would seek federal and state tax credits as family development housing. Rent and tenant incomes would be limited to 20%, 50% and 60% of the area median income for York County. The most recent U.S. Census Bureau data puts the countywide median household income at $65,361.

“One hundred percent of the units would be income-restricted,” said city planner Dennis Fields, “meaning they would have to qualify.”

Per capita income in York County is $34,010 and 8.6% of the population lives in poverty, according to the census bureau.

Preliminary plans show apartment buildings on the perimeter of the property, with amenities and parking interior. Kevin Connelly with the developer said at a recent city planning commission meeting the movie theater building may remain.

“Initially we were going to just tear the building down,” he said. “But I think it makes more sense to go in and utilize the building and dress it up. It will be complementary.”

The 22,000-square-foot theater was built in 1982. It’s been several movie company sites since. As newer theaters entered the market, the site focused on budget showings. It most recently was known as AMC Classic Rock Hill 7.

AMC announced in late summer 2020 that hundreds of theaters would reopen from COVID-19 closures, the Rock Hill site wouldn’t be one of them. AMC closed the theater and routed guests to nearby locations in Pineville and Charlotte.

At least one planning commission member noted he hates to lose the theater even in voting to recommend the new plan, a sentiment shared by the developer.

“I hate to see the movie theater go, but being commercial I think you’re going to see a lot of things change in that regard,” Connelly said.

City to decide later this month

The apartment site would be the sixth Connelly Development project in Rock Hill. One is just beside the theater site, at Anderson Road and Eden Terrace. That apartment project is age-restricted.

“There’s high demand for it,” said Connelly, who said the new construction didn’t have a grand opening due to COVID but may at some point still. “The property has been well received.”

The city planning commission voted unanimously in support of the theater rezoning. The decision goes to city council, tentatively set for April 26.

A major site plan would have to be submitted for the project. The current decision impacts just the property zoning. Fields said the site has several aspects that make in a fit in the area. It’s surrounded by several city-owned properties, nearer Eden Terrace than Cherry Road. The Cherry Road address is due to property access off a shared parking lot with the Publix shopping center.

New sidewalks would connect the proposed apartments to shopping at the grocery store, and retail shopes are just opposite Mount Gallant Road. The Publix has a My Ride stop on Cherry, allowing easy walking access to free bus routes that connect major Rock Hill entertainment, employment and commercial sites.

More could be coming

A similar request could bring up to 156 more apartments on 12 acres, at 805 Heckle Boulevard.

The site at Cherry, Heckle and Goldenrod Drive sits between a Food Lion shopping center and Finley Road Elementary School. It’s across the Cherry and Heckle intersection from York County government offices. To the school site, there’s a Rock Hill School District bus parking lot.

Mark Richardson with Greenway Residential Development applied for the rezoning. The plan, like the theater redevelopment, would be income-restricted. The larger project would be limited to rent and incomes at 60% of the area median income.

It would have eight buildings, and at least three amenities. Richardson said walkable apartment sites with income restrictions have a place here.

“There is such a demand and need for that in Rock Hill,” he said.

Fields said the market is driving requests.

“Part of the reason we’re seeing a few more of the income-restricted (housing proposals) is because we are in an opportunity zone, there’s some in the city limits and we have identified a need for that,” he said.